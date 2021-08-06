California Powerplant Shut Down in Unprecedented Move As Lake Levels Drop - Officials

Hyatt Powerplant at Lake Oroville in California suspended operations because of the record low reservoir levels, caused by the drought, Department of Water Resources (DWR) Director Karla Nemeth said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Hyatt Powerplant at Lake Oroville in California suspended operations because of the record low reservoir levels, caused by the drought, Department of Water Resources (DWR) Director Karla Nemeth said on Friday.

"DWR State Water Project operations managers have taken the Hyatt Powerplant at Lake Oroville offline due to falling lake levels. This is the first time Hyatt Powerplant has gone offline as a result of low lake levels," Nemeth stated.

The DWR director assured that the department had taken preparatory steps in anticipation of the loss of power generation and called on citizens to contribute by reducing their water use by 15%, which would allow to preserve as much water supply in reservoirs as possible, needed in case of another drought.

On August 4, the "emergency curtailment" order was issued which requires reporting on water use and regulates the usage of water for agricultural irrigation purposes.

In California 88% of land is in "severe" or "exceptional" drought, with water levels dropping to the lowest since 1977.