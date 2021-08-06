UrduPoint.com

California Powerplant Shut Down In Unprecedented Move As Lake Levels Drop - Officials

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:19 PM

California Powerplant Shut Down in Unprecedented Move As Lake Levels Drop - Officials

Hyatt Powerplant at Lake Oroville in California suspended operations because of the record low reservoir levels, caused by the drought, Department of Water Resources (DWR) Director Karla Nemeth said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Hyatt Powerplant at Lake Oroville in California suspended operations because of the record low reservoir levels, caused by the drought, Department of Water Resources (DWR) Director Karla Nemeth said on Friday.

"DWR State Water Project operations managers have taken the Hyatt Powerplant at Lake Oroville offline due to falling lake levels. This is the first time Hyatt Powerplant has gone offline as a result of low lake levels," Nemeth stated.

The DWR director assured that the department had taken preparatory steps in anticipation of the loss of power generation and called on citizens to contribute by reducing their water use by 15%, which would allow to preserve as much water supply in reservoirs as possible, needed in case of another drought.

On August 4, the "emergency curtailment" order was issued which requires reporting on water use and regulates the usage of water for agricultural irrigation purposes.

In California 88% of land is in "severe" or "exceptional" drought, with water levels dropping to the lowest since 1977.

Related Topics

Water Drought August

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

44 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

1 hour ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.