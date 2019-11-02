UrduPoint.com
California Preparing For State Takeover Of Electric Company - Governor

California Preparing for State Takeover of Electric Company - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) California has appointed an energy czar to develop a plan for a possible state takeover of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) after the utility company left millions in the dark during recent wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Wildfires raged across California this month due to strong winds that forced PG&E to leave around 1.5 million without power. A state regulator launched a probe on Monday into the unprecedented number of so-called Public Safety Power Shut-offs (PSPS) as wildfires threatened California residents.

"The state will not hesitate to step in and restructure the utility," Newsom said on Medium.com on Friday. "To that end, I have tapped my Cabinet Secretary, Ana Matosantos, to serve as the state's Energy Czar to lead a dedicated energy team... and prepare a plan should the state need to intervene. All options are on the table."

Long and widespread blackouts highlighted PG&E's "culture of ineptitude" and resistance to change, the governor added.

