California Projects 25Mln People to Be Infected With COVID-19 in 8 Weeks - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) More than half the total population of the US state of California is now projected to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the coming two months, Governor Gavin Newsom wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump.

"We project that roughly 56 percent of our state's population - 25.5 million people - will be infected with the virus over an eight-week period," Newsom said in the letter written and released on Thursday.

In the letter, Newsom also asked Trump to order the US Navy hospital ship Mercy to be deployed off the city and port of Los Angeles at least until the beginning of September so it could add its medical resources to those of his state.

"In the last 24 hours, we had 126 new COVID-19 cases, a 21 percent increase. In some parts of our state, our case rate is doubling every four days. Moreover, we have community acquired infections in 23 counties with an increase of 44 community acquired infections in 24 hours," Newsom wrote.

Deploying the hospital ship would help "decompress" the accumulating stress on the California medical system during the crisis, especially around Los Angeles, Newsom wrote.