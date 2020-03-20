UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Projects 25Mln People To Be Infected With COVID-19 In 8 Weeks - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:00 AM

California Projects 25Mln People to Be Infected With COVID-19 in 8 Weeks - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) More than half the total population of the US state of California is now projected to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the coming two months, Governor Gavin Newsom wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump.

"We project that roughly 56 percent of our state's population - 25.5 million people - will be infected with the virus over an eight-week period," Newsom said in the letter written and released on Thursday.

In the letter, Newsom also asked Trump to order the US Navy hospital ship Mercy to be deployed off the city and port of Los Angeles at least until the beginning of September so it could add its medical resources to those of his state.

"In the last 24 hours, we had 126 new COVID-19 cases, a 21 percent increase. In some parts of our state, our case rate is doubling every four days. Moreover, we have community acquired infections in 23 counties with an increase of 44 community acquired infections in 24 hours," Newsom wrote.

Deploying the hospital ship would help "decompress" the accumulating stress on the California medical system during the crisis, especially around Los Angeles, Newsom wrote.

Related Topics

Governor Trump Los Angeles September Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

5 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

6 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

8 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.