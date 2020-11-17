California Pulls Brake on Reopening, Assesses Re-Imposing Curfew - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) California has decided to pull an "emergency brake" on loosening the coronavirus-related restrictions and is currently assessing imposing curfews amid a surge of cases across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference.

"We are sounding the alarm. California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet... That is why we are pulling an emergency brake in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy," Newsom said on Monday. "The notion of a curfew: we are assessing that as well."

Newsom said California has had experienced in the past two weeks an increase in the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus from 3.

2 percent to 4.6 percent. The number of hospitalizations has increased up to 48 percent from November 2.

A total of 41 counties that comprise 94 percent of California's population are now in the most restrictive "purple tier." Under this tier, indoor gatherings, including in restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters, museums and gyms, are not allowed. Retail and shopping centers can stay open at only 25 percent capacity.

Newsom also mandates that Californians wear masks at all times outside their homes, limit intermingling with people, practice social distancing and keep windows open when possible.