UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Pulls Brake On Reopening, Assesses Re-Imposing Curfew - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

California Pulls Brake on Reopening, Assesses Re-Imposing Curfew - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) California has decided to pull an "emergency brake" on loosening the coronavirus-related restrictions and is currently assessing imposing curfews amid a surge of cases across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference.

"We are sounding the alarm. California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet... That is why we are pulling an emergency brake in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy," Newsom said on Monday. "The notion of a curfew: we are assessing that as well."

Newsom said California has had experienced in the past two weeks an increase in the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus from 3.

2 percent to 4.6 percent. The number of hospitalizations has increased up to 48 percent from November 2.

A total of 41 counties that comprise 94 percent of California's population are now in the most restrictive "purple tier." Under this tier, indoor gatherings, including in restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters, museums and gyms, are not allowed. Retail and shopping centers can stay open at only 25 percent capacity.

Newsom also mandates that Californians wear masks at all times outside their homes, limit intermingling with people, practice social distancing and keep windows open when possible.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Governor November All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

4 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

4 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

4 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

5 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.