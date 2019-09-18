UrduPoint.com
California Ready To Fight Trump Over Authority To Set Pollution Limits - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) California Attorney General Xavier Becerra vowed to take the Trump administration to court if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pulls a waiver that allows the state to set its own stricter emissions standards.

The EPA is expected to announce its decision to revoke California's legal authority to set greenhouse gas emission levels on Wednesday.

"You have no basis and no authority to pull this waiver. We're ready to fight for a future that you seem unable to comprehend; we'll see you in court if you stand in our way," Becerra said in a statement on Tuesday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also said the state will fight the Trump administration over the waiver to protect the state's health and economy. In a tweet earlier in the day, the governor called on Trump to join the 21st century.

