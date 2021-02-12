California Receives $823M to Open Over 100 COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) More than $800 million from Washington will help California fund 104 sites selected for mass COVID-19 vaccination centers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said.

"Funds will reimburse expenses for medical and support staff; personal protective equipment; facility costs and supplies required to store, handle, transport and administer vaccines; and efforts to share public information regarding vaccinations," FEMA said in a press release on Thursday.

The $823 million project is funded through FEMA's Public Assistance program, which provides grants to government organizations and some private nonprofit organizations following a presidential disaster declaration, the release said.

President Joe Biden earlier said the United States is on track to have enough coronavirus vaccine supplies to immunize 300 million residents by the end of July.