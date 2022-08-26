UrduPoint.com

California Regulators Approve Rule Requiring New Cars, Trucks Be Zero-Emission By 2035

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The California Air Resources board (CARB) said it has approved a rule that requires all new cars, trucks and suburban vehicles (SUVs) to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

"The rule establishes a year-by-year roadmap so that by 2035, 100% of new cars and light trucks sold in California will be zero-emission vehicles, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles," the Board said in a press release on Thursday.

The CARB said the timeline set for reaching this goal is ambitions but achievable.

The regulation is expected to reduce smog-causing pollution in California by 25% by 2037, the release said.

The California authorities expect that by 2030 there will be 2.9 million fewer new gas-powered vehicles sold and there will be 9.5 million fewer conventional vehicles by 2035, the release added.

The new regulation accelerates sales of new zero-emission and plug-in hybrid vehicles, starting with 35% in 2026, increasing to 68% in 2030 and reaching 100% in 2035, according to the release.

