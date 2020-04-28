UrduPoint.com
California Reports 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 45 Deaths In Past 24 Hours -Governor

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US state of California in the past 24 hours is 1,300, Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference on Friday.

"That's the number of positives - over 1,300 more in the last 24 hours," Newsom told reporters.

Newsom also said the number of hospitalizations in California has marked a modest increase of 1.4 percent.

"Again, we are seeing some stabilization - decrease, modest increase, decrease in the number of... hospitalized people," he said.

Newsom pointed out that the number of people in intensive care units (ICUs) is flat and only one individual has been introduced to ICU since yesterday.

The mayor noted that over the weekend California saw a modest decline from the last week's peak in the number of lives lost over the past 24 hours - 45 people down from more than 100 several days ago.

