California Reports 95 Coronavirus Deaths, Largest Daily Increase - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) California recorded on Friday 95 new coronavirus fatalities, it's largest daily increase bringing the death score to 985 since the pandemic broke out, governor Gavin Newsom said.

"It's sobering to be talking about economic growth and economic recovery and unemployment numbers when we just had other numbers that came out today - 95 lives lost last night," Newsom said at a daily briefing.

"That's the highest number that we have recorded since that pandemic began. 985 human beings, their stories, their lives, their families torn... We are coming close to that 1,000 mark we hoped we will never see."

The United States as a whole has 683,786 coronavirus cases with 34,575 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said some states could open their economies by Friday despite the national rise in deaths.

