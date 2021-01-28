UrduPoint.com
California Resident Charged With Possession Of 5 Pipe Bombs - Justice Dept.

California Resident Charged With Possession of 5 Pipe Bombs - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) A California resident, with possible ties to a far right militia group, faces charges of having possession of five pipe bombs, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Ian Benjamin Rogers was charged [on Tuesday] yesterday in a Federal criminal complaint with possessing five pipe bombs that were unregistered destructive devices," the department said in a release. "Upon his arrest, at Roger's business officers found a large gun safe. Inside the safe, the officers and agents discovered and seized several guns and the five pipe bombs.

"

Officers also found a sticker on Roger's vehicle window used by a right-wing pro-gun militia group called "Three percenters," the release said.

Police officers also identified other materials at the scene that could be used to manufacture destructive devices, including black powder, pipes, endcaps, and manuals, including The Anarchist Cookbook, US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook, and Homemade C-4 A Recipe for Survival, the Justice Department said.

At least 49 guns were seized from Roger's home and business along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

