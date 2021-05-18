UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Retains Mask Mandate Until June 15 - Health Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The US state of California will keep face mask requirements in place until June 15, Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said on Monday.

"On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings," Ghaly said in a statement.

He said the four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for the change and achieve greater number of vaccinations, particularly in underserved communities.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amended its guidelines to allow fully vaccinated people not to wear a mask or physically distance during most outdoor or indoor activities.

More Stories From World

