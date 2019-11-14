California School Shooter Located, Poses No Threat - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The shooter at the Saugus High school in California has been located by law enforcement and poses no threat at present, local media reported on Thursday.

The suspect in the shooting is "no longer a threat," MSNBC reported citing local law enforcement officials.

The shooting took place at the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning.

At left five people were injured in the shooting, and two are in critical condition, according to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.