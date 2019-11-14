UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California School Shooter Located, Poses No Threat - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

California School Shooter Located, Poses No Threat - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The shooter at the Saugus High school in California has been located by law enforcement and poses no threat at present, local media reported on Thursday.

The suspect in the shooting is "no longer a threat," MSNBC reported citing local law enforcement officials.

The shooting took place at the Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning.

At left five people were injured in the shooting, and two are in critical condition, according to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Media

Recent Stories

Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festiva ..

28 minutes ago

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

43 minutes ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

58 minutes ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

58 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.