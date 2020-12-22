UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Secretary Of State Padilla To Fill Harris' Seat In US Senate - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:59 PM

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harris' Seat in US Senate - Governor

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' vacant seat in the US Senate, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' vacant seat in the US Senate, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the selection of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to be California's next United States Senator, filling the term being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," the release said.

Padilla has previously served as a city councilman in Los Angeles and a state senator in California, the release added.

The new incoming Congress will be sworn in on January 3, 2021.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Padilla Los Angeles United States January Congress

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

16 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

27 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

2 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

2 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Agree to Continue Work Within Norman ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.