California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harris' Seat in US Senate - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' vacant seat in the US Senate, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the selection of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to be California's next United States Senator, filling the term being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," the release said.

Padilla has previously served as a city councilman in Los Angeles and a state senator in California, the release added.

The new incoming Congress will be sworn in on January 3, 2021.