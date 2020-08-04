California Sees COVID-19 Cases Decrease, But Central Valley Causes Concern - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) California is seeing an overall decline in novel coronavirus cases, but conditions in the produce-growing Central Valley still give cause for concern, Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press briefing on Monday.

"I want to give you some good news: Our number of positive cases yesterday [Sunday] was 5,739," Newsom said. "The seven day average you'll see was 7,764 - a 21.2 percent decline from our previous reporting a week ago. ...We are seeing modest declines overall but we are not out of the woods."

Newsom pointed out that the total number of people testing positive in California, a state of nearly 40 million people, is now decreasing.

"The average positivity rate dropped slightly to seven percent over a 14 day number [with] 148,721 tests reported.

...It is not where it needs to be and is still too high but it's good to see it trending down and not trending up," he said.

There was a 10 percent decrease in the number of positive cases reported in California hospitals over a ten-day period but the number of deaths continues to steadily rise, Newsom said.

"We are likely to see those numbers remain stubbornly high over the next week or so: We have lost 121 lives on average each day over the (most recent) 14 day average. ... In the Central Valley we are starting to see an increase in positivity rates outpacing the rest of California," Newsom added.