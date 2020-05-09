California Sees Nearly 1,900 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 80 Deaths - Governor

UrduPoint.com
Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The state of California has registered more than 80 new COVID-19-related deaths and almost 1,900 new cases within the past 24 hours, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a podcast.

"This pandemic has not gone away," Newsom said on Friday.

"[There were] 1,898 new positive cases [and] 81 deaths on Thursday," he said.

The governor said they have seen a 6 percent drop in intensive care hospitalizations and a decline in hospitalizations overall.

California was going ahead with Phase 2 of its reopening program for the state economy and hoped to be able to move on to Phase 3 within the next month, Newsom said.

