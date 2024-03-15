California Sees Rise In Tuberculosis Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SACRAMENTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The U.S. state of California has seen a "substantial increase" in tuberculosis (TB) cases over the past year, accompanied by a rising rate of deaths from the illness, U.S. magazine Newsweek reported on Friday.
In 2023, California, the most populous state in the United States, saw a 15 percent jump in TB cases compared to 2022, with 2,113 reported infections. This marked a return to pre-pandemic levels and the largest year-over-year increase in recent years, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.
The rise is particularly concerning because the death rate from TB has also climbed in recent years in the state.
While 8.4 percent of TB patients died in 2010, that number rose to 13 percent in 2020.
The upward trend began in 2020, following a 20 percent drop in cases from 2019 to 2020. Experts believed this initial decline was likely due to reduced social interaction during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2020, TB cases have steadily risen each year to 24 percent in 2023, returning to the pre-pandemic level, according to the department's recently updated TB 2023 snapshot.
