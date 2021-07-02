UrduPoint.com
California Sets Date For Governor Recall Vote On September 14 - Elections Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:00 AM

California Sets Date for Governor Recall Vote on September 14 - Elections Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) California has set the date for the gubernatorial recall election for September 14, the Elections Office said in a press release.

"Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued a proclamation today declaring a special gubernatorial recall election on September 14, 2021 to determine whether Gavin Newsom, Governor of the State of California, shall be recalled, and if the majority vote on the question is to recall, to elect a successor," the release said on Thursday.

In April, California residents gathered 1.6 million petition signatures, exceeding the minimum threshold of 1.49 million to launch a recall.

The recall effort started with California residents who were upset over Governor Newsom's lockdown and other draconian measures, poor economic policies and other issues.

