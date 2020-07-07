UrduPoint.com
California Shuts Down Bars, Wineries In Key Counties As COVID-19 Spreads Again - Governor

Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:00 AM

California Shuts Down Bars, Wineries in Key Counties as COVID-19 Spreads Again - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The California authorities have asked six counties in the state to shut down indoor restaurants, movie theaters, zoos and museums after a week which saw more than 55,000 novel coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom announced.

"COVID-19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates in some California counties," Newsom said via Twitter on Monday.

"California is now asking Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey and San Diego to close indoor operations for: restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, Zoos, museums, cardrooms."

Newsom said that bars in California have also been ordered to close down all their operations.

California, a state with a population of more than 40 million, reported 5,699 novel coronavirus cases on Sunday and 55,132 new cases during the past week, Newsom added.

