Open Menu

California Spearheads New 'Trump Resistance'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 09:10 AM

California spearheads new 'Trump resistance'

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) California is spearheading a new resistance to the incoming Donald Trump administration that will test the power of Democratic states to battle mass deportation, defend reproductive rights and combat climate change.

Trump's sweeping election victory this week came off the back of promises to swiftly expel millions of illegal immigrants and roll back nationwide environmental protections. Critics fear his allies could move to restrict access to abortion medication.

But under the US constitution, states wield significant power and any such moves will certainly be met with lawsuits.

California's top prosecutor stood in front of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge this week and vowed to "take on the challenges of a second Trump Administration -- together."

"We lived through Trump 1.0. We know what he's capable of," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"We'll continue to be a check on overreach and push back on abuse of power," he promised.

Governors and attorneys general of other liberal states including New York, Illinois, Oregon and Washington have made similar proclamations.

"If you try to harm New Yorkers or roll back their rights, I will fight you every step of the way," Governor Kathy Hochul vowed.

"You come for my people, you come through me," Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said, as Democratic prosecutors across the nation coordinate their strategies.

The pre-emptive maneuvers have swiftly drawn the ire of Trump, who singled out California Governor Gavin Newsom in an angry social media riposte Friday.

"He is using the term 'Trump-Proof' as a way of stopping all of the GREAT things that can be done to 'Make California Great Again,' but I just overwhelmingly won the Election," complained Trump.

Related Topics

Election Governor Washington Social Media Trump San Francisco New York Turkish Lira Gold All Top Million

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

15 hours ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

16 hours ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

16 hours ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

17 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

17 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

18 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

18 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

21 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From World