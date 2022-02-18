UrduPoint.com

California State University Chancellor Resigns Amid Harassment Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 02:38 PM

California State University Chancellor Resigns Amid Harassment Scandal

California State University (CSU) Chancellor Joseph Castro announced his resignation from the office amid criticism of his handling of sexual harassment claims against his former top assistant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) California State University (CSU) Chancellor Joseph Castro announced his resignation from the office amid criticism of his handling of sexual harassment claims against his former top assistant.

"I have been honored to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life. While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done," Castro said in a statement published on the CSU website late on Thursday.

The resignation took effect immediately after the submission of the application.

The board of Trustees of the CSU accepted Castro's resignation and started to discuss the appointment of a new chancellor.

"We appreciate Chancellor Castro's cooperation with the Trustees and his decision to step down for the benefit of California State University system," Board of Trustee Chair Lillian Kimbell said.

Castro has long been criticized for taking no action against former Vice President of Student Affairs Frank Lamas, who has been accused of sexual harassment multiple times since 2014. It was only after another complaint in 2019 that the CSU opened an investigation into the allegations. This led to a settlement agreement, under which Lamas received a payment of $260,000 and left the university. Castro also provided Lamas with a good recommendation letter, without disclosing the results of the investigation that confirmed harassment allegations.

Related Topics

Student Castro Lamas 2019 Media From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drill ..

Putin to oversee Russian 'strategic' missile drills

18 seconds ago
 Five injured over land dispute in Harnai

Five injured over land dispute in Harnai

20 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Forces Plan to Break LPR Defense in Svit ..

Ukrainian Forces Plan to Break LPR Defense in Svitlodars'k Area - Luhansk

22 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

23 seconds ago
 Pope Francis, Russian Patriarch Kirill May Meet in ..

Pope Francis, Russian Patriarch Kirill May Meet in June-July - Russian Envoy to ..

3 minutes ago
 Self-Proclaimed Luhansk Claims Ukrainian Forces Co ..

Self-Proclaimed Luhansk Claims Ukrainian Forces Continue Shelling of Donbas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>