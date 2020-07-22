California Surpasses New York as US State With Most COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) California has overtaken New York as the US state with the most reported novel coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The data shows that by midday Wednesday California has reported 409,305 novel coronavirus cases while New York has reported 403,973 cases.

In addition, California has also surpassed New York in the number of reported novel coronavirus-related deaths. California has reported 409,382 deaths and New York has reported 408,181 deaths.

California has a substantially larger population than New York, 39.5 million and 19.4 million, respectively.

Overall, the United States has reported 3.9 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 142,000 virus-related deaths, according to the data.