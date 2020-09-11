UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Teen Learns To Drive While Escaping Wildfire

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:54 PM

California teen learns to drive while escaping wildfire

Fourteen-year-old Ruben Navarrete learned how to drive the hard way -- heading down a steep narrow road at night with giant flames leaping behind him

Clovis, United States (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Fourteen-year-old Ruben Navarrete learned how to drive the hard way -- heading down a steep narrow road at night with giant flames leaping behind him.

No room for mistakes. Just focus, ignore the blaze and the steep cliff on the side of the road.

Ruben lives with his uncle Joshua Smith and his uncle's wife Jamie in the Cold Springs Rancheria of Mono Indians, a Native American reserve threatened by the Creek Fire.

As of late Thursday the Creek Fire had razed 176,000 acres in the hills of the Sierra National Forest in central California, according to Cal Fire officials.

Ruben's family had two days to prepare for a possible evacuation, and in that brief time his aunt and uncle managed to show him some basics of driving.

"It's like a video game, Ruben," the teenager recalled his uncle Josh telling him.

The fateful call came Monday at midnight.

The flames were approaching -- evacuate immediately.

Ruben's aunt and uncle, his three younger cousins and his wheelchair-bound brother piled into the family's three cars.

Aunt Jamie led the pack driving the family Kia SUV, followed by Ruben in a Chevrolet with his brother at his side. Uncle Josh took up the rear driving a pickup truck with busted front lights.

"When it came down to when I had to drive, I was really nervous, scared," Ruben told AFP, speaking from the safety of a hotel room in the town of Clovis.

The flames were moving right behind the small convoy. "I didn't want to look because I was so focused, I didn't want to crash or anything," he said.

But if you looked out the side window there was "a really big steep hill," he recalled.

Ruben said that he started feeling comfortable behind the wheel only halfway into the 20-mile trip.

Related Topics

Fire Threatened Hotel Road Wife Springs Clovis Family From Chevrolet Kia

Recent Stories

Gang-Rape case: Shehbaz Sharif exposes PTI’s min ..

9 minutes ago

12 injured by rabid dogs in Kasur

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate in Kasur

2 minutes ago

72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Fri ..

2 minutes ago

One police official killed, two other injured in e ..

2 minutes ago

548 new Coronavirus cases reported; five deaths in ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.