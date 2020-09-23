UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California To Ban Sale Of Gasoline Powered Cars From 2035 - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:10 PM

California to Ban Sale of Gasoline Powered Cars From 2035 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) California is moving towards zero emissions in the next 15 years by banning the sale of new gasoline powered passenger vehicles starting in 2035, Governor Gavin Newsroom said on Wednesday.

"We're not going to take away the gasoline cars that you drive now but we are committed to getting to zero emissions by 2035," Newsom said in a live-streamed event.

Related Topics

Governor Vehicles Sale Event

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

10 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

36 minutes ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

40 minutes ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.