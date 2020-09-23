California to Ban Sale of Gasoline Powered Cars From 2035 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) California is moving towards zero emissions in the next 15 years by banning the sale of new gasoline powered passenger vehicles starting in 2035, Governor Gavin Newsroom said on Wednesday.

"We're not going to take away the gasoline cars that you drive now but we are committed to getting to zero emissions by 2035," Newsom said in a live-streamed event.