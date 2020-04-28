UrduPoint.com
California To Boost Enforcement Of COVID-19 Restrictions Due To Beach Crowds - Governor

California to Boost Enforcement of COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Beach Crowds - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) California will strengthen the restrictions imposed over residents amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic because of the crowds of people gathering on beeches over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference.

"[T]hose are the images we saw over the weekend, the images down in Orange County, in Ventura Country on our beaches. Those images are an example of what not to see, what not to do if we are going to make meaningful progress that we've made in the last few weeks and extend into the next number of weeks," Newsom said.

Newsom praised the New Port Beach city council and the board of Supervisors in Orange County for considering augmenting the rules to address the concerns highlighted over the course of the weekend.

"[T]he California Highway patrol with other partners and we will avail ourselves to more aggressive enforcement of the stay-at-home order, of social distancing, of the guidelines and procedures that we expect to be followed all across the state of California," Newsom said.

The governor pointed out the authorities have not seen crowding in the beaches in Los Angeles, San Diego and in northern California because residents there followed the strict guidelines.

Newsom said California is just few weeks away from making a measurable and meaningful changes to the stay-at-home order.

"That is a very optimistic point to emphasize," he added.

