California to offer free park tickets as incentive to COVID-19 vaccination

(@FahadShabbir)

California, the most populous U.S. state, will offer 50,000 free theme park tickets as a new incentive to stimulate residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :-- California, the most populous U.S. state, will offer 50,000 free theme park tickets as a new incentive to stimulate residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

At Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Los Angeles County, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that 50,000 newly vaccinated Californians will receive a free ticket for use at any of the four sixflags parks in California at select vaccination sites while supplies last.

"We're fully reopening California's economy, but we're not letting up on our efforts to get more Californians vaccinated, so we can all safely get back to the activities and places we love, including our state's iconic landmarks," said Newsom in a statement.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation noted that it is proud to donate 50,000 tickets to support California's ongoing efforts to get more people vaccinated.