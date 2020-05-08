UrduPoint.com
California To Reopen Retail Stores, Associated Supply Chains On Friday - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

California to Reopen Retail Stores, Associated Supply Chains on Friday - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The US State of California is transitioning to the stage two of the reopening after the restrictions were imposed amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.

"CA [California] will begin moving into stage 2 of modifying the stay-at-home order starting tomorrow," Newsom said via Twitter. "This isn't a return to normal.

Retail, with curbside pickup, and associated supply chains can reopen with modifications that follow NEW state guidance."

This will include clothing stores, florists, bookstores, sporting goods, manufacturing, and warehouses, he added.

Tomorrow's openings do not include offices that are still required to telework, shopping malls and seated dining at restaurants.

More than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States with 73,573 fatalities, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

