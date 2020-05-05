California to Reopen Some Retail Stores on May 8 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) California plans to reopen "lower-risk" retail stores for pickup trade on Friday as the US largest state appears to have passed the peak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday.

"As early as the end of this week, you will have a capacity as a retailer with... the guidelines we will set forth on Thursday to begin to reopen for pickup clothing, book stores, music, toys, sporting goods stores, florists," Newsom during a daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

An upcoming reopening also applies to associated manufacturing and supply chains, but does not include offices that are still required to telework, shopping malls and seated dining at restaurants.

State officials have said they have key metrics in place to allow for a gradual easing of restrictive measures and they include the stability of the number of hospitalizations, health care surge capabilities, personal protective equipment inventory and testing capacity.