California Unveils 4-Phase Reopening Plan - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced during a press briefing a four-phase roadmap to reopen the state's economy.

Phase 1 includes plans for workflow focusing on supply chains, physical and environmental considerations and plans to modify the stay-at-home order.

"As we move in to phase 2, where businesses can begin to reopen, we need to make sure that guidance is not abused and it is organized in a very deliberative way," Newsom said on Tuesday. "Phase 2 is really the phase that is upon us, we believe, in the next few weeks and perhaps most important, at least in terms of getting everybody's attention and focus so that we can prepare for it and real time.

"

Newsom explained that phase 2 will include reopening of retail manufacturing, offices and more public spaces.

The governor said phase 3 concerns reopening of gyms, spas and other so-called "personal care" businesses.

Phase 4 includes reopening venues of high risk such as conventions, concerts and large entertainment events, Newson said.

