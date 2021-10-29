UrduPoint.com

California, US Transport Dept. Partner to Speed Port Upgrades Amid Supply Chain Woes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) California and the Federal Department of Transportation announced a strategic partnership to accelerate improvements in ports and other infrastructure intended to make US supply chains more efficient, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.

"Today's agreement allows California to expedite work on a network of related projects - rather than using a piecemeal approach - that collectively will help grow the economy, protect the environment, facilitate the movement of imports and exports, and bring supply chain processes into the 21st century," Newsom said in a press release.

The deal will open a number of trade infrastructure improvements announced earlier by the state to federal assistance, including port-specific upgrades, expanded rail capacity, and increased warehouse storage at inland freight terminals, the release said.

The longer term projects coincide with near-term efforts by the Biden administration to ease supply chain bottlenecks, including an expansion of port operations to 24 hours.

Media images illustrating a shortage of parts such as computer chips needed by manufacturers show dozens of containerized shipping vessels queuing outside the port of Los Angeles, waiting for a chance to unload cargo.

