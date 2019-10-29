UrduPoint.com
California Utilities Commission To Investigate Safety Power Shut-Offs Amid Wildfires

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:50 AM

California Utilities Commission to Investigate Safety Power Shut-Offs Amid Wildfires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is launching an investigation into multiple power shut-offs imposed this month by utilities amid major wildfires in the US state, CPUC said in a statement.

"After another unprecedented series of Public Safety Power Shut-offs (PSPS) and historic wind events creating red flag warnings throughout much of the state, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today is taking additional urgent actions focused on public health and safety to drive down risks of ignitions from utility infrastructure, risks that result from power loss, and the disruption to communities and commerce," CPUC said in a statement on Monday.

According to the release, an investigation will be opened in the next 30 days into the safety power shut-offs and utility compliance with CPUC regulations.

The current PSPS protocol will be reexamined.

"The state cannot continue to experience PSPS events on the scope and scale Californians have experienced this month, nor should Californians be subject to the poor execution that PG&E in particular has exhibited," CPUC President Marybel Batjer stressed on Monday, as quoted in the release.

CPUC said that it will ensure that utilities do not collect charges from customers during safety power shut-offs. The commission also stressed that it will focus on working to increase the safe performance of utilities and reduce the need for safety power shut-off events in California.

California announced a state of emergency earlier this month amid major wildfires that have forced thousands of people to evacuate.

About a million Californians were still without electricity as of Saturday, according to local media.

