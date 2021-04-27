California Validatea Enough Signatures to Recall Governor - Secretary of State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The minimum number of valid signatures needed to proceed with a recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom has been reached, with over 1.6 million signatures gathered and verified, according to recent filings with the office of the Secretary of State.

The number of valid signatures by California residents reached 1,626,042, exceeding the 1,495,709 minimum required for the recall effort to move forward. Once the signatures have been confirmed by officials, a vote to recall the governor will be organized.