California Wildfire Devastates Over 100,000 Acres of Land in LA County - Fire Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

A wildfire raging in California's Los Angeles County has burned down more than 100,000 acres of land, the county's fire department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) A wildfire raging in California's Los Angeles County has burned down more than 100,000 acres of land, the county's fire department said.

The blaze, named the Bobcat Fire, began on September 6 due to unknown causes. It is one of 27 wildfires that are currently devastating the state.

"The #BobcatFire is approximately 103,135 acres with 15% containment. There are currently 1,718 personnel assigned to the incident," the department tweeted.

The US' west coast has been suffering from forest fires since the second half of August, with almost 100 having been registered in the states of California, Oregon and Washington.