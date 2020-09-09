UrduPoint.com
California Wildfires Burned Record Number Of Acres Already In 2020 - Governor

Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) California wildfires have already set the record for number of acres burned in a single year, Governor Gavin Newsom told a press conference.

Newsom said fires have already burned 2.3 million acres of land thus far in 2020.

At this point in 2019, 118,000 acres of land had burned, he said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a fire in San Diego County spread over more than 17,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire)

14,000 fighters were involved in battling the blazes, which left at least eight dead and destroyed 3,300 structures, Cal Fire said.

