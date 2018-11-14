(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2018) The wildfires in the US state of California have not impacted the region's major wineries, Wine Institute spokesman Gladys Horiuchi told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The wine grapes in California have been harvested so there is no impact on the current vintage," Horiuchi said. "Also, the vast majority of California's winegrowing regions are not impacted by the wildfires."

Horiuchi explained that about 200 acres, or about 0.03 percent of California's vine lands, are located in the impacted area of Malibu.

"We are in the process of gathering from their vintners and growers as to how much of the 200 acres has been impacted," Horiuchi said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said that the number of people who have lost their lives in wildfires in California has increased to 42.

Three major fires are currently raging in California - the so-called Camp fire raging in the state's northern areas and Woolsey and Hill fires raging in the south.

The wildfire disaster, which started on Thursday and quickly spread across California, has already destroyed about 7,000 buildings and devastated more than 42,000 hectares of the state's territory.