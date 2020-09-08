California Wildfires Spread Over Record 2 Million Acres - Cal Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Wildfires in California have covered more than 2 million acres this year, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), setting a record for a single fire season.

"This year, wildfires have now burned over 2 million acres. There have been 8 fatalities and more than 3,300 structures destroyed," Cal Fire said in a Monday update, adding that "Much of California is currently under a Red Flag Warning for strong, gusty winds and low humidity."

According to Cal Fire, more than 14,100 firefighters are now battling blazes across California.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), says this year's wildfire season in California has set a new record.

"Incredibly, this slipped in 'under the radar' due to the more acute short-term wildfire crisis: 2020 has now eclipsed 2018 for the most acres burned in California in a single year during modern era (2,094,955 acres)," Swain wrote on Twitter.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued emergency proclamations for several counties amid the wildfires. US President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for California on August 22. Newsom declared a statewide emergency on August 18.