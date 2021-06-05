Californians Likely to Back Slavery Reparations After Seeing Evidence - Task Force Member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) California residents will likely understand the need for the United States to compensate for the lingering negative effects of slavery once they are fully educated about the issue, state Reparations Task Force member Lisa Holder told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, a California governor-appointed reparations task force, the first of its kind in the United States, held its inaugural meeting. The group, over the next two years, will study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans who have suffered due to the legacy of slavery.

"The main thing is to compile evidence that justifies the need, looking at historical abuses, continuing abuses and slavery and recommendations requiring reparations," Holder, a Los Angeles-based civil rights attorney, said. "Our job is to educate the public and get buy-in. When the public understands the harrowing conditions of slavery, the degradation into the present day, I think they will support this."

The task force, established by a state law in 2020, was unveiled in May by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who said the US continues to confront a history of racial injustice that is deeply rooted in the legacy of slavery and the discussion of reparations was long overdue. According to the text of the law, more than 4,000,000 Africans and their descendants were enslaved in the United States - and the colonies that became the United States - from 1619 to 1865.

Holder said reparations could take any number of forms and it is too early to say what the recommendation will look like.

"In this moment of a so-called racial reckoning, the conversation is already robust which makes me believe that the public is ready to accept the recommendations," Holder said. "The groundwork is being laid for this moment."

The task force, she added, is comprised of an inter-disciplinary group of scholars and experts who will look at this "in a very comprehensive, far-reaching manner."

At the inaugural meeting on Tuesday, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who as a state assemblywoman authored the legislation creating the task force, said the initiative was an opportunity to right an historic wrong that continues today in the form of large racial disparities in wealth, health and education. Weber, whose parents were sharecroppers, said the task force's job was to "determine the depth of the harm, and the ways in which we are to repair that harm."

Weber pointed out that African Americans make up just 6% of California's population yet were 30% of about 250,000 of the state's homeless, according to 2020 estimates.

The task force is expected to deliver an initial report next summer and final recommendations for reparations are due in 2023. After the final report's release, the California state legislature would have to pass another bill approving any reparations.