UrduPoint.com

California's Alisal Fire Burns More Than 13,000 Acres

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:28 PM

California's Alisal Fire burns more than 13,000 acres

California firefighters scrambled overnight Wednesday to battle a fast-moving blaze that has scorched more than 13,400 acres and prompted evacuation orders since it started Monday, according to local authorities

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :California firefighters scrambled overnight Wednesday to battle a fast-moving blaze that has scorched more than 13,400 acres and prompted evacuation orders since it started Monday, according to local authorities.

Burning in a dry, scrub-filled canyon about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Santa Barbara, the Alisal Fire is just five percent contained, according to the US Forest Service.

More than 765 firefighters have been assigned to the blaze, the latest in what has already been a devastating wildfire season.

"The main constraint has been heavy winds that have limited safe access to suppress the fire and limited the use of aircraft to engage and support fire suppression," an incident report said.

The cause of the fire, which began near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday afternoon, remains under investigation, the state's fire agency Cal Fire said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders for a 10-mile stretch between El Capitan Beach State Park and Arroyo Hondo Canyon, while a portion of the iconic Highway 101 was shut down and local railway lines suspended.

Alisal is the latest fire to burn California, which has been plagued by increasingly large-scale and record-breaking infernos.

Related Topics

Fire Santa Barbara

Recent Stories

China, Pakistan to push ahead with cooperation on ..

China, Pakistan to push ahead with cooperation on TCM

46 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan efforts for China-Pakistan industria ..

PM Imran Khan efforts for China-Pakistan industrial cooperation commendable: Chi ..

6 minutes ago
 U.S. House approves short-term debt limit increase ..

U.S. House approves short-term debt limit increase to avert default

6 minutes ago
 Police launches search operations in RA bazaar are ..

Police launches search operations in RA bazaar areas

8 minutes ago
 World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year fo ..

World Cup berth completes 'almost perfect' year for Denmark

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.