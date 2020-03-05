WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The first resident of the US state of California has died after contracting the new coronavirus bringing the total death toll in the United States to eleven, Placer County said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Placer County Public Health is reporting that a resident has died of COVID-19. The person, an elderly adult with underlying health conditions, was the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county and is now the first to die from the illness in California," the statement said.