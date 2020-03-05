UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California's First Coronavirus Death Brings US Toll To 11 - Local Officials

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

California's First Coronavirus Death Brings US Toll to 11 - Local Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The first resident of the US state of California has died after contracting the new coronavirus bringing the total death toll in the United States to eleven, Placer County said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Placer County Public Health is reporting that a resident has died of COVID-19. The person, an elderly adult with underlying health conditions, was the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county and is now the first to die from the illness in California," the statement said.

Related Topics

Died United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

56 minutes ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

1 hour ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

1 hour ago

Arab ambassadors praise UAE for evacuating their c ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.