UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California's Los Angeles County Reimposes Indoor Mask Mandate - Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:30 AM

California's Los Angeles County Reimposes Indoor Mask Mandate - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Los Angeles County's health department said it has reimposed an indoor mask mandate regardless of individuals' vaccination status.

"New Health Officer Order will require masking indoors regardless of vaccination status," the healthy agency said in an advisory on Thursday.

The advisory said the mask mandate will go into effect on Sunday.

Los Angeles County health officials are concerned about another surge of COVID-19 cases after seven straight days of single-day infections topping one thousand. On Thursday, Los Angeles County reported 1,537 new infections, which is the highest single-day count since early March.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Angeles March Sunday

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

4 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

5 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.