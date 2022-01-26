San Jose in California has voted to become the first American city to enforce legislation obligating gun owners to purchase liability insurance, in an effort to tackle gun violence, Mayor Sam Liccardo said

The San Jose City Council held a vote on Tuesday.

"Tonight San José became the first city in the United States to enact an ordinance to require gun owners to purchase liability insurance, and to invest funds generated from fees paid by gun owners into evidence-based initiatives to reduce gun violence and gun harm," the mayor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Liccardo added that he looked forward to "supporting the efforts of others to replicate these initiatives across the nation."