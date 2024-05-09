Open Menu

California's Senate Honours Pakistani Envoy Masood Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 02:00 PM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Senate of the State of California has presented an award to Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, in recognition of his contributions towards strengthening ties between Pakistan and the state of California as well as the United States.

The Senate's “Certificate of Recognition” was given to the Pakistani envoy Wednesday on the occasion of his maiden visit to the South California.

According to the citation on the Certificate, it was being presented to Ambassador Masood Khan “in commemoration of the occasion of your inaugural visit to Southern California and in grateful recognition of your role in continuing the growth trade, cultural exchange, and good will between the nation of Pakistan and the state of California and the United States of America.

“The bonds between our two countries remain strong, and the contributions of the Pakistan-American community to the prosperity and cultural vitality of this region are essential and highly commendable, ” the citation said.

“On behalf of the California State Senate, we look forward to working closely with you and your office in continuing that important work, and convey our warmest welcome on the occasion of your visit, as well as our very best wishes on your continued success."

