MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Valley Fire in San Diego County in the US state of California has spread over 4,000 acres, destroying multiple structures and threatening local communities, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

"#ValleyFire [update] The fire is now 4,000 acres and is 0% contained, 10 structures has [have] been destroyed. @CALFIRESANDIEGO remains in Unified Command with @ClevelandNF [National Forest]," Cal Fire said on Twitter on Sunday.

On Saturday, Cal Fire announced that Valley Fire had spread over 1,500 acres.

The Cleveland National Forest (Cleveland NF) said on Twitter on Saturday that the fire was threatening the community of Carveacre and evacuation orders had been issued. Multiple air and ground resources were on scene.

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) said on Twitter on Saturday that over 12,000 of its customers were without power because of Valley Fire, but later issued a correction saying only 1,000 customers were affected.

According to a Saturday update from Cal Fire, nearly 12,500 firefighters continue to battle 22 major fires and lightning complexes in California. Over 10,500 people remain evacuated.

Since August 15, California has seen over 900 wildfires, which have now burned over 1.5 million acres, according to Cal Fire. At least 8 people have died because of the fires and nearly 3,300 structures have been destroyed.

US President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for California on August 22.

Two active wildfires in California, the SCU Lightning Complex and the LNU Lightning Complex, have become the second and third largest wildfire incidents in state history, respectively, according to Cal Fire records.