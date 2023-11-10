Open Menu

California's Young Workers Face Low Wages, Long Working Hours, Bleak Future: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Young workers in California, the most populous state in the United States, are facing low wages, long working hours and a bleak future, said a new study released Thursday.

More than 2 million workers aged 16-24 are working in California, making up a large part of the state's labor force and playing a critical role in the state's economy, said the study released by the Labor Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

However, the young workers are mostly working in low-wage service jobs with little room for growth or skill development, and facing many barriers to achieving financial stability and career advancement, said the study.

According to the study, 64 percent of them earned low wages, defined as about 18 U.S. Dollars an hour, or two-thirds of the median wage, and 60 percent reported difficulty affording their expenses.

Many of the workers have to balance work with education, family responsibilities and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the study. About half of young workers go to school, and many of them work long hours, often without benefits or work protections, it added.

