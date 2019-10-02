UrduPoint.com
Call Center For Russian Citizenship Applicants Opens In Luhansk - Ministry

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Residents of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic can now check their Russian citizenship application from the comforts of their own homes, the Luhansk Interior Ministry said on Wednesday

The ministry announced that it set up a call center which informs callers about the status of their applications to obtain Russian citizenship.

"For residents' convenience, a call center has begun operating with the purpose of informing citizens who have submitted documents for obtaining Russian citizenship in a timely manner.

" The ministry told Sputnik.

The operators answering calls will provide information on the progress of their documents and will make appointments for prospective Russians to come pick up their freshly minted passports.

Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued decrees that simplify procedures of obtaining Russian citizenship for residents of the Luhansk and Donetsk war-torn regions on humanitarian grounds.

