MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Call centers have received more than 950,000 questions for the annual "Direct Line" Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin as of Tuesday, Rossiya 24 broadcaster reported, citing call centers data.

According to the data, 953,226 questions have been registered.

At least 563,084 of them were received via phone calls; 264,775 were sent via SMS and MMS; and 42,100 were submitted via moskva-putinu.ru website. In addition, 47,803 questions were sent via the "Direct Line" mobile application and 35,464 questions were posted on social networks.

The "Direct Line" is due to start on June 20 at 12:00 Moscow time (09:00 GMT). During the annual event, traditionally broadcast by major Russian channels and radio stations, Putin answers various questions from Russian citizens.