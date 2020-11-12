UrduPoint.com
Call For Emergency Help For Flood-stricken Chad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:07 PM

Aid chiefs on Thursday called for emergency help for some 11,500 people displaced by floods in the Chadian capital N'Djamena since August

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Aid chiefs on Thursday called for emergency help for some 11,500 people displaced by floods in the Chadian capital N'Djamena since August.

Floods have hit the city's ninth district, on its southern fringes, after the swollen Chari river burst through dikes, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

"It is now urgent that we scale up efforts to quickly provide suitable shelter and emergency response support to the disaster victims," said Anne Schaefer, IOM's local mission chief.

"There is concern for COVID spread in tight living spaces as well as risk of water-borne diseases that are endemic in the region." The Chari, which flows through the Central African Republic, Cameroon and Chad, is one of Lake Chad's main sources of water.

It has typically has high flows between August and November after the rainy summer months.

The IOM, a UN-related agency, has helped to provide temporary shelter for the displaced.

