Call for No-Fly Zone Over Libya Brings Back Bad Memories - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Italian prime minister 's idea to impose a no-fly zone over Libya to force the rivals to peace sounds like a repeat of the 2011 NATO invasion, something Russia wants to avoid, its top diplomat said Monday.

"We have a very bad association with the idea of declaring a no-fly zone over Libya... NATO started bombing Libya after the UN Security Council made a similar decision," Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

Italy's Giuseppe Conte suggested making Libyan skies off-limits to the UN-sponsored Government of National Accord and the eastern-based Libyan army of Khalifa Haftar in a bid to end bloodshed.

But the Russian foreign minister said Moscow had trust problems after the US-led military alliance used the UN resolution to help militias topple the government of Muammar Gaddafi more than eight years ago.

"I think a better option would be all global players without exception pushing the Libyan warring parties in one direction � toward an immediate end to hostilities, an indefinite ceasefire and intra-Libyan talks," the diplomat said.

The NATO intervention split Libya in two. The troops loyal to General Haftar stepped up this week their efforts to seize the capital of Tripoli from the UN-backed government, prompting it to seek military aide from Turkey.