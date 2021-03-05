UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Call For Probe Over New Algeria Torture Allegations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

Call for probe over new Algeria torture allegations

An Algerian human rights group on Thursday called for an investigation after allegations that activists of a pro-democracy protest movement were tortured in detention

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :An Algerian human rights group on Thursday called for an investigation after allegations that activists of a pro-democracy protest movement were tortured in detention.

"We ask the public prosecutor's office to act in accordance with the law as soon as there are such revelations," Said Salhi, vice president of the Algerian League for Human Rights (LADDH), told AFP.

Three activists of the Hirak protest movement -- Karim Tabbou, Walid Nekkiche and Sami Dernouni -- claim they were tortured by the security services.

"The justice system must take responsibility itself by opening a judicial inquiry and a trial," Salhi said.

At his trial on February 1, 25-year-old student Nekkiche said he was "sexually, physically and verbally assaulted" by members of the security services while in police custody.

His harrowing testimony sparked an outcry in the North African county.

The public prosecutor's office later announced the opening of an investigation "with the aim of establishing the truth about what happened".

Tabbou, a prominent Hirak figure who like Nekkiche is no longer in detention, testified on March 4, 2020, that he had suffered violence during his arrest and interrogation in the Antar barracks in Algiers.

Dernouni said during his trial last Tuesday that after his arrest in December he was "stripped naked, beaten, tortured with a taser gun" at the same premises, one of his lawyers, Ali Fellah, was quoted as saying by El Watan newspaper.

The young Hirak activist, who remains in detention, was charged with incitement to gather, undermining national unity and undermining national security.

During his trial, the prosecutor sought a sentence of 10 years in prison against him. The verdict is expected on March 9.

Related Topics

Protest Police Lawyers Student Algiers Young Same February March December 2020 Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

15 minutes ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

30 minutes ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

1 hour ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

56 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

56 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.