Call Records Show Indicted Giuliani Associate Parnas Contacted Nunes - Impeachment Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The US House impeachment report revealed telephone call records that show House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes was in frequent contact with indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

The impeachment report released on Tuesday shows telephone records from April 12 revealing that Parnas called Nunes several times, including one call that lasted one minute and another that ran on for 8 minutes and 34 seconds.

The report also shows Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had numerous calls throughout April with Parnas, Nunes, and another individual identified as "White House Phone Number." On several occasions Giuliani received calls from the the Office of Management and Budget.

US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in a press conference on Tuesday said the phone calls show coordination coordination among the parties, including the White House.

In October, US Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Parnas and three other businessman - Igor Fruman, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin - for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.

The indictment did not mention Giuliani by name, but the lawyer in a May 18 Twitter post identified both Parnas and Fruman as his clients.

In one of several schemes they are accused of carrying out, the four men are accused of having donated money to a member of Congress and then trying to press the lawmaker to "remove or recall the then-US ambassador to Ukraine."

That effort, the indictment alleged, was carried out "at least in part, at the request of one or more Ukrainian government officials."

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee made their 300-page report on the impeachment inquiry public earlier on Tuesday. The panel's members will hold a vote later on Tuesday to transfer the inquiry to the House Judiciary Committee, which will hold its own hearings and then decide whether to draft formal articles of impeachment for a full House vote.