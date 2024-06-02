Called to vote in EU polls, Belgian teens feel 'lost'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) They are a generation glued to social media where politicians are competing hard for their backing -- but Belgium's youngest voters still describe feeling "lost" in the countdown to EU elections next weekend.

The country's 16- and 17-year-olds will be breaking new ground on June 9: not only has Belgium extended voting to include them, but its top court ruled it compulsory, as is the case for adults.

With 830,000 teens and young adults casting ballots for the first time, universities and associations have been holding workshops to help them get to grips with the political landscape.

On a Saturday morning in May, some 20 youths took part in one such initiative in a Brussels auditorium -- entitled "Just Vote".

A video presenting fictional candidates from across the spectrum opened with an ominous warning: "A bad show lasts an hour, a bad government is for five years."

Using handheld devices they answered a series of on-screen questions, and had the chance to ask for campaign programmes and to watch the "candidates" debate each other -- before making a decision.

In this case, the centrist candidate -- the oldest and least radical on offer -- got the most votes. Rivals who called for Belgium to exit the European Union were voted down.

For Aitana, a 17-year-old taking part, it was a "useful" exercise that will encourage her "to watch candidates' programmes on the internet, and talk it over with friends".

She said she did not know who she would vote for: "Maybe I won't find a party that 100 percent represents me."

Another teen, Balkis, 16, said she looked forward to voting, though she did not yet know the real-life candidates, or even who currently filled the top EU jobs.

Issues important to her were gender equality, the environment and youths' place in society.

She said she was worried about opinion polls showing Europe's far right will likely make election gains, and that it was attracting younger voters.

- Fighting apathy -

Far-right parties have been winning over young people in many parts of Europe -- from France and Portugal to the Netherlands and Germany.

In Belgium's Flemish-speaking north, the far-right Vlaams Belang is leading in the polls -- particularly among young men.

Alice Willox, of the Bruxelles Laique association which organised the youth event, said she found a lot of apathy among young people for the coming election and politics in general.

"That's something we're trying to fight against," said Willox, the political action coordinator for the association, which works to promote secularism.

But participants did perk up around issues of gender, migration and the environment, she said.

Willox noted that one fictional candidate with radical feminist and anti-patriarchal views sparked lively discussion between girls and boys -- some of whom pushed back hard.

- 'Uninterested' -

Another association, the Youth Forum representing Belgians aged 16 to 30, held its own how-to-vote sessions covering the workings of Belgian and EU institutions and key issues.

For one participant, Cantin, 18, schools were not doing enough to get young voters up to speed.

"It's a problem. We find ourselves a bit lost," said the student, who was in communication and journalism classes in Liege. "We're not being oriented, so really when people mention elections for us it's something far off."

He said he followed all the candidates on social media platforms.

"Young people are uninterested -- most of the time it's not their fault, it's the fault of politicians who aren't taking an interest in them," he argued.

"It's complicated to make a choice, even though you can hear good ideas being put out by one party or another."

Even though Belgium is home to many of the most important European Union institutions, young Belgians say they are not necessarily aware of what the EU does in their everyday lives.

"Sometimes you might see a sign saying this or that road is funded by the EU. But they just aren't going to realise that it's the EU that imposed a standard for all telephones, for example," said Nateo, 16.

One thing forum participants agreed on: it is crucial for politicians to be on social media to catch young voters' attention, short of actually meeting them out in the field.

According to a recent survey by France's Ifop institute, TikTok ranks second among all communication outlets youths rely on for EU election information, behind television.